Jagga Reddy Seeks Rs 200 Cr Plan for Manjeera Water

Sangareddy: TPCC working president and former MLA T. Jayaprakash Jagga Reddy instructed municipal and public health officials to prepare proposals worth ₹200 crore to ensure adequate, clean, and quality Manjeera water supply for the people of Sangareddy. He suggested the construction of a new filter bed and an additional intake well.

He directed that, on the occasions of Hindu, Muslim, and Christian festivals, water should be supplied for two extra hours in the morning and evening. While reviewing the situation on Friday, he reiterated the need for a new filter bed and intake well in Sangareddy Municipality, in addition to the existing one. He further stressed that new distribution lines and tanks should be constructed wherever necessary.

Jagga Reddy emphasised that drinking water supply should also be extended to suburban villages of Sangareddy, including Kalpaguru, Kulabguru, Tallapalli, Ganjigudem, Irugupalli, Kotlapur, Faslavadi, and others. He said plans must be designed to ensure Sangareddy Municipality does not face drinking water problems for the next 50 years.

“During the united Andhra Pradesh, I brought the special Manjeera Water Scheme for Sangareddy Municipality,” Jagga Reddy recalled. “After state bifurcation, the scheme was dismantled, and Mission Bhagiratha was introduced, which created difficulties in water supply.” He questioned officials on steps needed to restore water supply to the level it was under the united state through the Manjeera Scheme.