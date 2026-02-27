Jagga Reddy Proposes Names of VHR and Kusuma Kumar for Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: PCC working president T. Jagga Reddy has proposed the names of former MP V. Hanumantha Rao and AICC secretary Jetti Kusum Kumar for Rajya Sabha, where two seats from Telangana are getting vacant.

The former MLA called on AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking to the media later, Jagga Reddy said everal senior Congress leaders in Telangana supported the candidature of the two.

He said Kusum Kumar, a loyal party worker who remained with Congress after starting as a student leader, belongs to the Kamma community which is less represented.

“Kusum Kumar belongs to a freedom fighter’s family that remained loyal to the Congress. Hanumantha Rao is a veteran leader. He not only worked as PCC president during the unified AP era but also has experience as Rajya Sabha MP for three terms,” he said.

Jagga Reddy said Kharge has promised him that he would discuss his proposal within the AICC and bring this to the notice of Rahul Gandhi.

Prior to his Delhi visit, the former MLA also discussed the matter with chief minister Revanth Reddy, PCC president Mahesh Goud and AICC state incharge Meenakshi Natarajan.