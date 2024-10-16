Congress leader Jagga Reddy in Trouble

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department has launched an investigation into the display of captured Indian Roller birds by Congress leader from Sangareddy, T Jayaprakash Reddy - popular as Jagga Reddy - and his family during a massive Dasara festival celebration in Sangareddy three days ago.



Chief Wildlife Warden for Telangana Elusing Meru said the forest department is issuing a notice to the leader and all others involved in the incident. The department has sought a report from the Sangareddy District Forest Officer and action could be initiated once the report is received.

The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 prescribed a fine of Rs 25,000, or imprisonment up to three years, or both, for the crime involving capture, and display of the Indian Roller, a bird protected under Schedule IV of the Act.

“Despite all our awareness programmes, these violations keep happening. We are issuing a notice,” Meru said.

During the celebrations at Ambedkar Stadium in Sangareddy attended by a few thousand people, and during which popular movie playback singers performed, and dance performances were also held, Jagga Reddy, also a working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, was seen displaying a wire cage with four Indian Rollers crammed in it holding the cage aloft. The birds were later released by his wife T Nirmala Reddy who is the chairperson of the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, son Bharath Sai Reddy, and daughter Jaya Reddy.