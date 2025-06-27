Jagannath Rath Yatra draws thousands to roads

Hyderabad: The streets of Hyderabad came alive with chants, colours, and spiritual fervour as thousands of devotees participated in the Jagannath Rath Yatra, organised by Iskcon Abids. The annual chariot festival, held in multiple areas including Narayanguda, Abids, Secunderabad, and Attapur, saw people from all walks of life join the procession.

Devotees pulled the grand chariot carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra with devotion and energy. Participants sang bhajans, danced in joy, and distributed prasadam along the way. Many women decorated the streets with rangoli, adding to the festive spirit. Volunteers actively helped with queue management, guiding devotees, and sharing food, ensuring everyone felt included.

“This yatra is special because unlike regular temple visits, here the Lord comes out to meet the devotees. It feels very personal and emotional,” said Harsha Sukari, vice-principal of a city-based school, who joined the procession from Narayanguda to Abids. “I would never miss this event. This year is extra special for me as I had visited Jagannath Puri for the first time after my marriage. Participating in the yatra with my family made it more meaningful.”

Going by traditions followed at Jagannath temple at Puri, it is believed that after the Snan Yatra, they fall ill and remain unseen for a month. The Rath Yatra marks their reappearance, symbolising divine grace reaching out to the people.

In Secunderabad, the yatra saw similar celebrations with trucks carrying deities and devotees performing kirtans. Vendors and passersby were offered sweets, spreading joy beyond the main procession.

While the yatra went on peacefully, Hyderabad traffic police made sure that there were no major traffic disruptions in the city.

“Vehicle flow remained heavy throughout the yatra route due to the volume of participants and restricted space. However, traffic continued to move although it was at a slow pace. There were a few bottlenecks, but no major standstills. Our teams monitored the movement continuously and managed the situation on the ground,” a senior traffic official stated.

Adding to the day’s challenge, two vehicle breakdowns were reported; one on the Masab Tank flyover and another near Nirankari. However, traffic personnel swiftly responded and cleared the obstructions. The vehicles were later towed to prevent longer congestion on the busy roads. The processions at Mahankali Temple and Banjara Hills were also carried out smoothly.