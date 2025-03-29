Jagan to head Telangana HC Advocates Assn

Hyderabad:A. Jagan was elected as the president of the Telangana High Court Advocates Association following elections to its executive committee here on Friday. He defeated his nearest rival S. Surendhar Reddy by 900 votes after polling 1,724 of the 3,785 votes.

G. Rajeshwar Reddy was elected as the vice-president; Khaja Vizarat Ali and Indra Sena Reddy Nukapalli (secretaries); Anirudh (joint secretary); Papaiah Peddakula (treasurer), P. Ramulu (sports and cultural secretary), G. Hanumantha Rao (senior EC member), Lavanya N.T. (Woman EC member) and Anjali Devi. M, Shirsha. B, Prakash. Y and Naresh K have been elected as general EC members. The new executive body, whose term will be for one year, will take charge in the first week of April.



Venkateshwar Rao to head AA-NCLT:



Meanwhile, in the elections held for the Advocates Association of National Company Law Tribunal at Hyderabad, L. Venkateshwar Rao was elected as the president; T. Vijay Kumar Reddy as vice-president; Salvoji Raja Shekar Rao secretary and C. Tulasi Krishna as the treasurer.