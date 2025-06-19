Jagan, KCR Partners In Phone Tapping: Sharmila

APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy said phone tapping is real. My phone, my husband's phone and those of all close to me were tapped, she said, indicating that the crime was committed not in Telangana alone but Andhra Pradesh too.

Former Chief Ministers of both Telugu states Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Chandrasekhar Rao maintained good relations and phone tapping is their joint operation. Sibling bonding could not match with that of the former CMs and I too was targeted, she said. Phone tapping is one of the many anarchic acts of the two CMs.

She demanded that the new governments in both the Telugu states should take action against those responsible for phone tapping.

Speaking to media, she said she was ready to come to any place for a probe into phone tapping. Former government advisor Y.V. Subba Reddy confirmed that phones were tapped. He came to my house along with an audio tape, having tapped conversation, and played it for me, she said.

Sharmila said that however, she does not believe that Subba Reddy would now accept the same due to the disputes between her and her brother over her father's property.

Sharmila slammed her brother and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for conspiring against her prosperity. He tried to ruin my future several times and through various ways. Several of my supporters were threatened and tricks were played to see that they leave me alone in the political arena. Jagan and coterie tried to choke me politically, she said.

However, she said that Jagan was not aware about the launch of her political outfit in Telangana. Jagan tried to stall my political growth for the sake of KCR. Both of them tried to obstruct me in several ways, she recalled.

Referring to the phone tapping, she said that she would have filed a case on the issue in the past itself but I do not have any personal vengeance, she said.