Jagan Appears Before Nampally CBI Court in DA Case

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared before the special court for CBI cases in disproportionate assets (DA) cases in Nampally criminal court complex here on Thursday, amid tight security.

Jagan first landed at Begumpet airport from Vijayawada and later proceeded to the court by road. He appeared before the court following directions from it asking him to ensure his appearance personally in connection with the hearing of the DA case being probed by the CBI on or before November 21. The court gave these directions after the CBI vehemently opposed Jagan Mohan Reddy plea for exemption. The Hyderabad police made tight security during the visit of Jagan to the city. The police traffic restrictions to ensure smooth passage to Jagan’s convoy.

A large number of Jagan’s followers and YSRCP leaders thronged the Begumpet airport and Nampally court to see him. It became difficult for the police to control them. As a precautionary measure, the police did not outsiders into the court complex