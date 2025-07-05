Jadcherla MLA’s ‘Naidu Coverts’ Comment Sparks Congress Backlash

Hyderabad:The Congress leadership has taken serious note of Jadcherla MLA J. Anirudh Reddy’s controversial remarks alleging that there are "Chandrababu Naidu's coverts" within the Telangana Congress.

Party sources said that the TPCC's disciplinary action committee was expected to issue a showcause notice to Anirudh Reddy on Monday. Committee chairman Mallu Ravi reportedly discussed the issue with AICC Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud on Friday.



The top leadership has directed Mallu Ravi to submit a detailed report on Anirudh Reddy’s statements. Based on this report, the TPCC will take a final decision on the disciplinary measures to be initiated.

The controversy erupted after Anirudh Reddy remarked that mere letters from irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy were not enough to stop the Andhra Pradesh's Banakacharla project and that stern action like cutting off contracts, electricity and water connections to those acting as "covert supporters of Chandrababu Naidu" in Telangana was needed.

He suggested that halting funds to irrigation projects would automatically stall the Banakacharla project since all the contracts in Telangana were being awarded to Telangana Congress leaders who are 'coverts' of AP CM Naidu. Anirudh's comments came as a big embarrassment to the party and also provided ammunition to opposition BRS to attack Congress.