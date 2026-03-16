JAC Seeks Review Of Third Discom

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Power Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) has urged the state government to review the constitution of the proposed Telangana Rythu Power Distribution Company Limited (TGRPDCL). In a meeting held on Sunday, members said reforms must comply with the Electricity (Amendment) Rules 2023, the Electricity Regulatory Commission Act, and the Power Appellate Tribunal laws, while safeguarding employee interests and service quality.

JAC chairman G. Sai Babu, convenor P. Ratnakakar Rao and secretary general E. Sridhar called for an Electricity Employees’ Pay Revision Negotiation Committee and pressed for action on cross‑subsidy, tariff principles, financial stability of discoms, release of pending dues to Genco, energy accounting, metering, settlement, and allocation of funds for power purchase.



