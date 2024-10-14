It’s Back to School for Students After Dasara Holidays

Hyderabad: Students in uniforms will once again be seen filling up the streets as schools and junior colleges in the city reopen after the Dasara break on Tuesday. While some institutions are gearing up for imminent exams, others are easing into the school year, offering events to maintain high spirits and excitement.

Although it's common for schools to experience low attendance on the first day, many schools in are finding creative ways to tackle the challenge. Some are even providing incentives to encourage attendance.

At Epistemo Vikas Leadership School, excitement is high among students.

Aron Thamb, a grade 10 student in the school, said, "I’m kind of excited about school starting again, especially with the sports month coming up. Plus, the university fair makes it light enough to ease into the first day."

Speaking about breaks, he said, "These breaks help you to recharge. I went to Chennai to visit my grandparents, and I could catch up with the air force show at the beach."

Meanwhile, Oakridge International School is focused on preparing for revisions and also the new academic session, including admissions.

"We’re really busy right now. We’re preparing revision worksheets and lesson materials to help students ease back into the curriculum. We also have ice-breaking activities planned for new students," said Diana K., a facilitator at Oakridge.

Additionally, students will participate in guided reading sessions, where they’ll have opportunities to share stories from their vacation.

For schools like Idara-e-Millia, however, the mood is a bit more intense with exams round the corner. Its principal Rasheed Ahmad said, "We’re focusing on revision work right now. Students were given homework over the break, which we hope they have completed."

To address the usual first-day drop in attendance, the school has been proactive.

"We’ve been holding counselling sessions and personally messaging parents. We’re also incorporating fun and curriculum-related games as an incentive to get students excited about coming back," Ahmad explained.