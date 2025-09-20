It's a Cold-Blooded Murder, Says Nizamuddin's Dad

Hyderabad: Mohammed Nizamuddin, 32, of Mahbubnagar, who was shot dead by the California police 15 days ago, had posted a message on his LinkedIn profile just 10 minutes before the incident, detailing how he had been a victim of racial hatred, discrimination, and harassment. “I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of justice,” he wrote.

Nizamuddin added: “Today I decided to raise my voice against all odds. Enough is enough — white supremacy and the racist white American mentality must end. The oppression of corporate tyrants must end and everyone involved must be punished severely.”

Nizamuddin alleged that he had faced hostility, racial discrimination, and harassment while working at Google through EPAM Systems. He further claimed he had been subjected to salary fraud, wrongfully terminated, and harassed and intimidated by his former employers.

He wrote: “Lately, the situation has deteriorated and become worse. My food was poisoned and now I am being evicted from my current residence for fighting against injustice.”

Nizamuddin also attached several documents and screenshots to his post, describing how his superiors, clients, and co-tenants had allegedly tortured, harassed, and discriminated against him.

Nizamuddin’s family members alleged that the shooting by the Santa Clara police of California was a cold-blooded, racially motivated murder.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, speaking to the media, said he had spoken to Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, who claimed it was his son who had called the police for help after being attacked by his roommates.

Khan stated that Nizamuddin’s friend Syed Furqan Ahmed had told him there was no dispute with the roommates over air conditioning charges, as some posts on social media suggested. The accommodation and maintenance of the house were provided by the company where Nizamuddin worked, he clarified.

Hasnuddin, has demanded a fair inquiry by both the Indian and US governments and requested that his son’s body be repatriated.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco expressed condolences in a post on X, stating: “We are in contact with the local authorities and the family, and we will extend all possible consular assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family in this difficult time.”