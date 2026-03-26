It’s a Clean Sweep in Cyberabad

Hyderabad:The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) removed 162 abandoned vehicles from public places across all its circles as part of the 99 Days Action Plan – Praja Palana – Pragati Pranalika, officials said.

The clearance drive was aimed at removing road obstructions and improving public spaces, according to the CMC.



The corporation will also undertake a mega cleanliness drive titled Cyberabad Clean Sweep on March 28 along the 22-km main road stretch from Patancheru to Manikonda in the Serilingampally Zone.



The drive will begin at 6 am and continue till 6 pm, with the objective of creating a clean and clutter-free urban corridor. The stretch will be divided into 0.5-km segments, totalling about 44 segments, for execution.



Each segment will be assigned sanitation workers, a supervising officer and waste collection vehicles. The works will include removal of construction waste and illegal dumping, unauthorised flex boards, banners, posters and advertisements, and clearing dust and grime from road edges, corners and dividers.



Comprehensive road sweeping and cleaning of footpaths and public spaces will also be taken up as part of the exercise.



The initiative is intended to improve road conditions and sanitation along one of the zone’s major corridors.