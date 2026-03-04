ITDA Utnoor Officer Releases Book on Gandhari Khilla History

ADILABAD: ITDA Utnoor project officer Yuvaraj Marmat released the book History of Gandhari Khilla, written by Mesineni Rajaiah, a driver working at ITDA, on Wednesday.

Rajaiah belongs to the Naikpod tribal community and authored the book on the history of Gandhari Khilla and its association with the tribal jatara held at the site.

The annual jatara is organised at Gandhari Khilla in the Bokkalagutta area of Mandamarri mandal on the outskirts of Mancherial.

Speaking at the book release function in Utnoor, Marmat appreciated Rajaiah for documenting the history of the jatara and its link with Gandhari Khilla, which he described as a historic place.

He said tribals worship nature deities and that local tribal communities offer prayers to Mysamma at Gandhari Khilla.