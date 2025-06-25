ITDA holds special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par

Adilabad: The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor project officer Kushboo Gupta, on Wednesday, arranged a special screening of the motivational movie ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ for the specially abled students of ‘Vikasam’ school of Utnoor.

Project officer Khushboo Gupta and the staff of the school watched the movie along with the students at Maheshwari Theatre in Adilabad town.

The project officer said the movie sensitises people in general and parents in particular about specially abled children and motivates them to do better in their lives.