ITC Mission Sunehra Kal Organises Water Mela In Bhadrachalam

Nalgonda: ITC Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK) organised a Water Mela in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday, bringing together nearly 250 farmers, anganwadi teachers, multipurpose workers, community members and officials from various government departments to promote water conservation and improved WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) practices.

Inaugurating the programme, ITC chief executive officer Nagalakshmi said initiatives such as the Water Mela aim to strengthen community participation, recognise local champions and promote sustainable water management and rural development through CSR interventions.

The event created awareness on responsible water use, watershed management and the role of communities in protecting water resources.

A key highlight of the programme was the felicitation of farmers who demonstrated leadership in water conservation and sustainable agriculture. Madakam Rama Laxmamma, Kunjay Nageshwarao and Chekka Narasimharao were honoured as Best Catchment Farmers for 2025–26.

The headmasters of Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School, Morlampally Banjara, and Mandal Praja Parishad School, Anjanapuram, were also felicitated for securing the State-Level Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) Awards (2025–26) in the Best Model Schools category.

Assistant director of agriculture Tatha Rao, Krishi Vigyan Kendra scientist Dr T. Bharath and others attended the programme.