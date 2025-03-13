It will be riot of colours for Hyderabadis today

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis of every hue are set to embrace an explosion of colours as they get ready for holi’s fun and merriment on Friday. The festival, celebrated with great enthusiasm among friends and families, has sparked pre-holi revelry, especially among the youth.

Notwithstanding the exam blues, students from across educational institutions have been splashing colours in the run u to the festival.

In keeping with the time, social media has lent a modern twist, with many youngsters creating holi-themed reels and shorts, competing for views and likes. Not to be left behind, influencers are spreading messages of love and peace through their content.

Social media influencer Taruna Taurani is busy crafting new content for the occasion. Speaking about the festival’s significance, she said, “This festival fills every heart with colours, creating memories that last a lifetime.”

She is also using her platform to promote the use of organic colours. “I’m creating content that encourages people to opt for eco-friendly colours and showing how they can be made using flowers,” she says.

Holi holds special significance for newly wedded couples. Prerna and Samyak Kimtee from Banjara Hills, who tied the knot in November, are preparing for a grand celebration with both families.

"This will be our first holi as a couple, and we want to make it memorable. Our families will gather at our home, and we are busy shopping for clothes and return gifts for guests. Music and celebrations will be in full blast," Prerna said.

In recent years, gated communities and residential colonies have also been organising large-scale celebrations. At L&T Serene County in Gachibowli, residents are making elaborate arrangements with colours, music, and festive gatherings.

It is a day to cherish for NRIs and those returning from abroad. Neetika Maheshwari, who recently moved back from the US, is excited to celebrate with her loved ones.

"I have never missed holi, even when I was in the US. I made sure to celebrate, even if a short while. I’m thrilled to celebrate with friends and family this time around," she said.