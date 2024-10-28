It was a family function, not rave party, says KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday flayed the raid on his brother-in-law’s house and found fault with media outlets describing a family function as a rave party.

Addressing media persons, Rama Rao said, “In the wake of the failure of the Congress in delivering its Six Guarantees in 100 days of coming to power, Musi scam, the contract given to his brother-in-law and other scams, the BRS has been playing the role of a constructive opposition. We have not hesitated in saying what we have to. Our leaders under the leadership of K. Chandrashekar Rao has been steadfast in exposing this government.”

“Not being able to give proper explanations to the issues raised by us to the satisfaction of the people and unable to face us politically, they are trying to drag our family members into cases. I am telling Revanth Reddy and his leader Rahul Gandhi that we will not be cowed down,” he said.

Narrating the the sequence of events, Rama Rao said, “A spectacle has been enacted from last night at 11.30 pm for 22 hours now. Is permission needed in Telangana to have a family function at my brother-in-law’s newly constructed house? It was not a function at a farm house. Family members of all ages from my mother-in-law to kids of four years were there.”

“Alcohol could also have been consumed there. Those who attended the party are being misleadingly called women and men in the media. They are couples and family members. At the end of 22 hours, they have not found any drugs as stated by the excise officials. They also informed us that sniffer dogs were used looking for traces of drugs.”

“All the tests turned out to be negative, including on my brother-in-law. There is at the most an excise case as they found more bottles of liquor at the place. The case has now become a drugs case under Section 25, 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act even when they have not found any drugs. To file cases under these sections, there should be a supply of drugs,” Rama Rao said.

“If one person has tested positive, he should be asked where he took the drug. The government should face us politically. They should hold Assembly sessions and discuss issues like loan waiver, Musi beautification, implementation of Six Guarantees, etc. We are ready to face them. I was in a meeting with Chandrashekar Rao when the function happened and then came home. But it is said that I left the place five minutes back,” Rama Rao said.

BRS leader and MLA T. Harish Rao said the allegation of drug use was part of an effort to sling mud at the Rama Rao family. “This is a part of an effort to divert people’s attention and heights of vendetta politics,” Harish Rao said.

“The raids have coincided with the announcements of the ministers that there will be some big news on Saturday and Sunday. The Congress’ social media is now making propaganda about a drug party at Janwada farmhouse. That there is a party at Raj Pakala residence was known to all the bigwigs in the government,” Harish Rao said in a statement.

“Conducting raids on a family function and calling it a rave party is condemnable. It is also unacceptable to hint at their presence when Rama Rao and his wife were not even present at the party,” Harish Rao said.

“Efforts to damage the image of Rama Rao are a part of political upmanship. I appeal to the police and excise officials not to fall prey to governmental pressure and say the truth and not create a credibility crisis for the system. This is being done to divert people’s attention. Dragging family members into politics is cheap,” Harish Rao said.