IT Outage: 23 Flights Cancelled at Hyderabad Airport – Full List Inside

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, run by GMR group, on Friday put out an advisory saying that due to the global IT outage, the services of some airlines have been impacted.

Airport sources said that as many as 23 flights -- 12 departures and 11 arrivals -- including Indigo's flights to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru have been cancelled.

We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information. We thank you for your support and understanding, the airport said in a post on social media platform X.

Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to the Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.

Few more cancellations

6E 7248 HYD-RPR STD:1755



6E 6638 HYD-JAI STD: 2015

6E 5381 HYD-TRV STD: 2010

6E 621 HYD-IDR STD: 2005

6E 384 HYD-VTZ STD: 2200

6E 6727 HYD-AMD STD: 1750

6E 6417 HYD-BLR STD: 1750

6E 6505 HYD-BLR STD: 2245

6E922 HYD-BBI STD: 2050

6E 816 JAI-HYD STA: 2200

6E 335 TRV-HYD STA: 2355

6E 7249 RPR-HYD STA: 2240

6E 631 BBI-HYD STA: 0025(20th JULY)

6E 385 VTZ-HYD STA: 0050(20th JULY)

6E 855 BLR-HYD STA: 2050

6E 6728 AMD-HYD STA: 2145

6E 883 VTZ-HYD STA: 2200

Below mentioned flights are canceled



6E 6646 HYD-CJB

Dep : 17:30

6E 2486 HYD - TIR

Dep : 18:10

6E 695 HYD-COK

Dep : 23:00

6E 6591 TIR-HYD

Arr: 20:45

6E 764 CJB-HYD

Arr: 21:25

6E 742 COK-HYD

Arr: 22:20

