IT Outage: 23 Flights Cancelled at Hyderabad Airport – Full List Inside
Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, run by GMR group, on Friday put out an advisory saying that due to the global IT outage, the services of some airlines have been impacted.
Airport sources said that as many as 23 flights -- 12 departures and 11 arrivals -- including Indigo's flights to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru have been cancelled.
We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers. You may please get in touch with the airline concerned for updates on your flight information. We thank you for your support and understanding, the airport said in a post on social media platform X.
Airport and airline operations faced significant disruptions on Friday due to the Microsoft outage, with airlines issuing advisories to passengers.
Few more cancellations
6E 7248 HYD-RPR STD:1755
6E 6638 HYD-JAI STD: 2015
6E 5381 HYD-TRV STD: 2010
6E 621 HYD-IDR STD: 2005
6E 384 HYD-VTZ STD: 2200
6E 6727 HYD-AMD STD: 1750
6E 6417 HYD-BLR STD: 1750
6E 6505 HYD-BLR STD: 2245
6E922 HYD-BBI STD: 2050
6E 816 JAI-HYD STA: 2200
6E 335 TRV-HYD STA: 2355
6E 7249 RPR-HYD STA: 2240
6E 631 BBI-HYD STA: 0025(20th JULY)
6E 385 VTZ-HYD STA: 0050(20th JULY)
6E 855 BLR-HYD STA: 2050
6E 6728 AMD-HYD STA: 2145
6E 883 VTZ-HYD STA: 2200
Below mentioned flights are canceled
6E 6646 HYD-CJB
Dep : 17:30
6E 2486 HYD - TIR
Dep : 18:10
6E 695 HYD-COK
Dep : 23:00
6E 6591 TIR-HYD
Arr: 20:45
6E 764 CJB-HYD
Arr: 21:25
6E 742 COK-HYD
Arr: 22:20
6E 385 VTZ-HYD STA: 0050(20th JULY)
6E 855 BLR-HYD STA: 2050
6E 6728 AMD-HYD STA: 2145
6E 883 VTZ-HYD STA: 2200