IT Minister Sridhar Babu Fulfills Cancer Patient’s Wish by Gifting Cricket Kit

Hyderabad: Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu fulfilled a young patient, Bhouth Nithin’s wish by gifting a cricket kit to him.

The patient, who is suffering from cancer, is now undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He is native of Sarvaipeta village in Palimala Mandal, Bhupalpally district.

Upon learning about his condition, Sridhar Babu personally visited the hospital to meet him. He reassured Nithin, offering his unwavering support. After listening to Nithin’s words, the Minister immediately arranged a cricket kit, fulfilling the boy’s heartfelt wish on the spot.

He also assured Nithin’s parents that he would stand by them like an elder brother and encouraged them to reach out to him directly for any help they needed.

“Sir, I love cricket. I dream of becoming a great cricketer. Please get me a cricket kit, sir.” These heartfelt words came from the patient bravely battling cancer. Anyone with a heart would be deeply moved upon hearing them. Sridhar Babu was so touched that he couldn’t hold back his tears.