IT Minister Calls for Radical Changes in School Education

HYDERABAD: IT minister D. Sridhar Babu has called for radical changes in school education, directing officials to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into the curriculum and elevate the standards in government schools to global education standards. During At a review meeting on educational reforms with education principal secretary Dr Yogita Rana and senior officials on Monday, the minister said the state must look beyond conventional reforms and bring in successful models from countries like Finland, France and the UK.

Sridhar Babu stated that AI should be introduced from primary school onwards, with high school students encouraged to develop analytical and cognitive skills using the technology. To make sure that the implementation is effective, he suggested consulting experts rather than relying solely on bureaucratic planning.

The minister directed officials to study the reasons behind the decline of government school standards and take corrective measures. “The government is prepared to improve infrastructure in schools. Integrated schools will be set up to provide high-quality education to underprivileged students, as envisioned by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy,” he said.

He took the example of Gujarat’s initiative of sending 30-40 government teachers to Singapore for advanced training every year and called for a similar programme in Telangana. The government, he added, was ready to send local teachers abroad for training.

He said that the Singapore government had agreed to establish world-class educational institutions in the state, with a delegation expected to visit soon.

Sridhar Babu said that district education officers no longer conduct frequent visits, and mandal education officers were pre-occupied with non-academic tasks. He noted that activities such as elocution competitions, educational excursions and field trips, which were once common in government schools, are now mostly seen in private institutions.

The minister also directed officials to study and adopt successful models from Delhi’s government schools. He said that fundamental changes must be made within the next two to three years to make sure students receive education of an international standard.