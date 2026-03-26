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IT Employees Hit Hard With Fuel Crisis, Startups Offer WFH to Employees

Telangana
26 March 2026 10:45 PM IST

Some employees have turned to public transport, cabs and autorickshaws

The FITE is a forum of IT employees and has a presence in nine IT hubs, including Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru.
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Representational Image (Source: DC)

Hyderabad: The sudden fuel scare in Hyderabad has disrupted daily life across the city, with IT employees among the worst affected. Long queues and dry fuel stations continue to create uncertainty, prompting startups and corporations to consider offering work-from-home options to their employees.

The impact has been severe for thousands working in the city’s IT corridors such as Hitec City, Gachibowli and the Financial District. Many employees, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said they had to spend hours in queues before and after office hours, while others ditched their vehicles and opted for public transport and cabs.

Rahul Verma, a software engineer at a multinational firm, said, “I left home at 7 am today to fill petrol before work, but I couldn’t get any. I finally got petrol at around 10 am, and I had to work only half the day because of the delay.”

Some employees have turned to public transport, cabs and autorickshaws. Niyutsa, an IT analyst, said, “I’ve started using the metro and RTC buses this week. It takes longer, and RTC buses are a bit congested, but what else can I do?”

While employees are looking for alternatives, employers and major companies are considering issuing work-from-home options to their staff. Some start-ups have already offered the facility to employees who are unable to commute, but major corporations are yet to take a decision.

Despite the chaos, the Telangana government and the Civil Supplies department have maintained that fuel stocks are sufficient and that additional tankers and buffer supplies have been deployed to stabilise distribution.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad fuel shortage IT employees work from home IT corridors 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Prathyush Nallella
About the AuthorPrathyush Nallella

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