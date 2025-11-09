Neta Natter | I.T. Dept Hits a Slowdown With Jayesh Transfer

The once-dynamic information technology department, hailed for its quick decisions and swift file clearances under former IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, appears to have lost its pace after his transfer. Jayesh, known for his proactive approach that attracted major investments and ensured smooth approvals for IT firms, served as IT secretary for nearly 17 months under the Congress government before being abruptly shifted apparently at the insistence of IT minister D. Sridhar Babu. Following his exit, insiders say the department’s trademark efficiency has gone down and the Secretariat’s corridors are abuzz with talk that files are moving sluggishly and decision-making has become uncertain. Industry circles too have begun to voice quiet concern, with some saying the energy and engagement that marked Jayesh’s tenure are missing. While the government has offered no explanation for Jayesh’s transfer, the perception of an ‘inactive’ IT department is growing — something that could impact Hyderabad’s standing as a leading tech destination if not addressed soon.

Wrong lessons from colleges-govt battle

A rather “useless” controversy has broken out between in-charge education secretary A. Sridevasena and private engineering college managements over pending fee reimbursement dues. The managements, at loggerheads with the government, had shut down colleges indefinitely demanding release of arrears. When officials invited them for talks to resolve the impasse, tempers flared after Sridevasena reportedly referred to them as “useless college managements” during the meeting. Offended by the remark, the management representatives hit back, calling her a “useless IAS officer” who was allegedly misleading the Chief Minister on the issue. The war of words soon escalated beyond the meeting room. The IAS Officers’ Association lodged a strong protest condemning the remarks made against the officer, while college managements questioned the association’s silence over what they described as the bureaucrat’s “abusive and provocative” language. When the dust finally settled after talks with the government, the private colleges’ managements representatives took the easy way out, saying media misreported on what they actually said about the IAS officer.

HYDRAA feels the bite of BRS campaign

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency, famously known as HYDRAA, has gone into a damage limitation mode, after BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao took direct swings at the agency. During the campaign for the Jubilee Hills byelections, KTR directly attacked the government, calling on people to choose “car over bulldozer”. He also held a meeting and interacted with the ‘victims’ of HYDRAA, where he said that he will fight for justice for them. To limit the fallout as much as possible, HYDRAA has begun mobilising local people and conducting community presentations and rallies in support of itself, with placards and banners saying “Thank you HYDRAA” and “HYDRAA Zindabad”. So far, the agency undertook promotional projects in Ameerpet’s Maitrivanam, Paigah Colony, Khajaguda, Kondapur and Manikonda areas, with people thanking the agency for protecting its lakes, parks and land parcels.

Why did BJP pick Lankala: Kishan has a counter

Election campaigns appear to bring the best out of political leaders when it comes to some quick repartee upon being faced with tough questions. It was no different with Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, who was responding to a question from a reporter on why the party had picked a Reddy community candidate for the Jubilee Hills bypoll when there is a big debate for 42 per cent reservation for the BC communities. Kishan Reddy’s reply was both surprising and amusing. The BJP picked Lankala Deepak Reddy because he worked hard for the party and played a key role, making him the obvious choice after considering all factors. Then came a moment of silence. Kishan turned questioner and asked that if the reporter knew of a better candidate, why that was not shared with the party. Kishan Reddy may be a hands-on minister, but he showed that he can also keep his hands clean when needed.