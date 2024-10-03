Issue Detailed Notices to Residents, Revenue and Irrigation Officials Told

 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
3 Oct 2024 6:13 PM GMT
The Telangana High Court mandated officials of revenue and irrigation department to be clear cut in issuing notices to residents, under the provisions WALTA Act or Irrigation Act, or any other notices as a caution.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court mandated officials of revenue and irrigation department to be clear cut in issuing notices to residents, under the provisions WALTA Act or Irrigation Act, or any other notices as a caution.

The court said that the notices would be non-maintainable, if it missed the key components and if any defects were found.

Justice Lakshman set aside notices issued by the tahsildar of Balnagar mandal in Medchal district to the house dwellers of Harijanbasti in Hasmathpet, Balanagar mandal, for missing the key components in the notices.

The tahsildar issued notices to the house dwellers on August 21 stating that their houses were situated in full tank level (FTL)/buffer zone of the lake at Hasmathpet. The petitioners approached the court and pointed out that the notices were as the tahsildar did not mention the survey number of their houses and how much area was encroached upon. They said that the officials issued cyclostyled notices, without surveying and not mentioning details.

The court also viewed that such notices have to specifically mention survey numbers and extent of the encroachment. Therefore, the notices are defective and are liable to be set aside, Justice Lakshman said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana High Court Hasmathpet 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
