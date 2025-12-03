Isrojipet Sees Rare Reunion After Surrender of Maoist

Isrojiwadi (Nizamabad): People welcomed surrendered CPI-Maoist leader Loketi Ramesh Rao, 34, in his native Isrojipet village in Kamareddy district on Wednesday. Ramesh’s entire family joined the Maoist movement 35 years ago and lived underground for decades. It is rare for an entire family to join the Maoist movement. The family is known for strategically escaping police encounters in Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Villagers of Isrojipet interacted with Ramesh Rao, also known by aliases Ashok, Narender and Rajeshwar, and enquired about his family’s safety and their years of sacrifice. Ramesh, who spent his childhood and youth within Maoist ranks, is unable to speak Telugu as he lived mostly in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Loketi Ramesh Rao, a cousin of the surrendered cadre, said their uncle, Loketi Rajender Rao alias Padakal Swamy, joined the then People’s War Group (PWG) in the early 1980s. A farmer by background, he left the village to work as an underground Maoist. “Our uncle also admitted his wife Sulochana alias Naveetha and his two children, Ramesh and Lavanya, into the Maoist party,” he said.

Rajender Rao, known by aliases Chander and Swamy, narrowly escaped several police encounters in undivided Andhra Pradesh. His dramatic escape in Padkal village of Jakranpally once created a sensation across the state. After Maoist activity reduced in Telangana, Swamy, his wife and their children moved to Chhattisgarh and continued underground operations.

Swamy’s wife, Loketi Sulochana, died in 2016 due to health complications. Meanwhile, Ramesh’s wife, Gotta Bujji alias Kamala, who worked as an ACM in the Chhattisgarh Maoist division, was arrested and remains in judicial custody. His sister Lavanya was also arrested. Swamy continues to operate as the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee West Sub-Zonal Bureau secretary.

Residents of Isrojipet and the wider undivided Nizamabad district are now eagerly awaiting the return of senior Maoist leader Loketi Chander. The family’s long years of extremism, sacrifice and survival have been well-known in the region. Ramesh’s surrender has brought a sense of relief to people across the district.