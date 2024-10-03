iSprout Takes On Lease One Million Sqft of Workspace

Hyderabad: iSprout, a managed office space player, expanded its presence in Hyderabad by leasing an additional one million sqft of workspace in SAS iTower, iSprout Tower at Minaas and Trendset Jayabheri Connect. This expansion brings iSprout’s total managed space in the city to 1.7 million sqft.

"We are delighted to strengthen our footprint in Hyderabad. The expansion is to meet the rising demand for flexible office solutions,” said Sreenivas Tirdhala, co-founder and chief strategy officer, of iSprout.

“The new workspaces in Hyderabad will be equipped with advanced technology and safety measures,” said Sundari Patibandla, co-founder and chief executive officer, iSprout.