 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Isolated Rains likely in Telangana

Telangana
22 Feb 2026 9:13 AM IST

Scattered moderate rains are expected in central, east, west Telangana districts with a spell likely in parts of Hyderabad on Monday

Sometimes their influence is seen on northern districts, but south of Telangana weather is almost dry.(Representational Image)
x
Isolated rains are expected in at least half a dozen district in Telangana on Sunday night. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Isolated rains are expected in at least half a dozen district in Telangana on Sunday night.

In addition to these six districts, the other districts might register drizzle during night or likely to be expected to be dry weather. Scattered moderate rains are expected in central, east, west Telangana districts with a spell likely in parts of Hyderabad on Monday. A warm day expected in entire Telangana, according to Telangana Weatherman in post on ‘X’


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news moderate rains weather conditions 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X