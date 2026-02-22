Isolated Rains likely in Telangana

Hyderabad: Isolated rains are expected in at least half a dozen district in Telangana on Sunday night.

In addition to these six districts, the other districts might register drizzle during night or likely to be expected to be dry weather. Scattered moderate rains are expected in central, east, west Telangana districts with a spell likely in parts of Hyderabad on Monday. A warm day expected in entire Telangana, according to Telangana Weatherman in post on ‘X’