Ismaili volunteers distribute 1,200 meals as Ramzan gesture

HYDERABAD: Ismaili CIVIC volunteers provided 1,200 meals across Hyderabad and Secunderabad over the weekend as part of their annual Ramzan food service initiative.

The distribution took place at three locations: Home for the Disabled in Jira, Devnar School for the Blind in Begumpet, and Niloufer Hospital in Nampally. Volunteers spent the day packing and serving food.

Children, as young as six years, joined adults in preparing meal packets. Fresh pulao was prepared by women trained under the Aga Khan Social Welfare Board’s programme, while snacks were provided by The United Bakers Cooperative Society.

Amin Ladha, president of the Ismaili Council for Southern India, described the initiative as an opportunity for the community to serve the needy during Ramadan. He said women, who were once recipients of the aid, are now managing their own businesses and cooking for a thousand people at the local community kitchen. Today they are using their time and talent to support others.

Last year, Ismaili CIVIC volunteers across India collected over 3,000 pints of blood, removed 250 kg of waste and planted 400 trees.

A medical screening camp in Kompally provided check-ups and medicines to around 550 construction workers.

Iqbal Mandani, president of the Ismaili Council for Secunderabad, said that such efforts will continue, driven by the belief that community service has a lasting impact.