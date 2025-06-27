Iskcon Rath Yatra Held in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The Rath Yatra was celebrated in Nizamabad on Friday as thousands of devotees participated in the annual event. Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy, Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, and agriculture market committee chairman Muppa Ganga Reddy flagged off the yatra from Gandhi Gunj, which proceeded through the main roads of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, the Urban MLA said the Rath Yatra in Nizamabad was inspired by the famous Puri Jagannath Yatra, and expressed joy over the active participation of devotees.

He also stated that the Centre is prioritising the reconstruction and restoration of centuries-old temples across the country. He assured that a Sri Krishna temple would also be constructed in Nizamabad.

Meanwhile, Iskcon organisers performed special pujas to Lord Sri Krishna, Subhadra, and Balarama as part of the celebrations. The week-long Sapthaha programme also concluded on this occasion.

In view of the Rath Yatra, the police made elaborate security arrangements across the town to ensure a smooth and safe procession.

Iskcon Nizamabad in-charge Sidda Balram Das and other key organizers were present during the event.