ISIS Suspect Ahmed Attacked By Jail Inmates in Gujarat

Hyderabad:Islamic State terror suspect Dr Ahmed Mohyiuddin Saiyed of Hyderabad, who has recently arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terror Swuad, was allegedly beaten up by fellow inmates inside the Sabarmati Jail on Tuesday.

Dr Ahmed was arrested for planning plot ricin, a poison extracted from castor oil, in water tanks of several temples in twin cities. Ahmed he has been shifted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital where he is undergoing treatment, sources in ATS confirmed. Doctors are saying he had sustained injuries to his eye, face and other parts of the body.

