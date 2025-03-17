Isha’s yoga course in TG, AP

Hyderabad:Isha Foundation will conduct its inner engineering yoga courses in Telugu across multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, starting from March 19. The main aspect of Inner Engineering is the Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya, a 21-minute yogic practice that has been shown in research to reduce stress, anxiety and fear.

The course is open to all and a free introductory session will be held on March 19 for those interested in learning more about the course. More details can be found at - https://isha.co/ie-telugu.