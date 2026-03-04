 Top
4 March 2026 9:09 AM IST

Taking a serious note of the Sub-Inspector’s behavior, Sajjanar placed him under suspension until further orders

IS Sadan PS Sub-Inspector Suspended
Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has placed IS Sadan police station Sub-Inspector G Venkatesh under suspension for failing to attend duty properly. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has placed IS Sadan police station Sub-Inspector G Venkatesh under suspension for failing to attend duty properly.

Venkatesh did not attend duty during Ganesh festival, Chief Minister’s route bandobust duty, apart from meetings related to elections and Lok Adalat. He also failed to take necessary action against rowdy-sheeters under his jurisdiction.

The Sub-Inspector was also found to be ignoring the instructions issued by the senior officials. Taking a serious note of the Sub-Inspector’s behavior, Sajjanar placed him under suspension until further orders.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

