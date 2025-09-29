Irrigation Sources Upkeep To Get A Boost

HYDERABAD: The state government is planning to revive the system of water user associations (WUAs) that will help in management of irrigation resources and assist in their upkeep, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Monday.

WUAs that were once responsible for collection of water cess and had a say in managing irrigation resources locally, became defunct after abolition of the water cess in 2018-19. The Congress government, following a representation to the government from the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission highlighting the need for community-level institutions to ensure irrigation resources stay in a state of good repair, is planning to revive the erstwhile system.

Chairing a review meeting with senior irrigation department officials, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government was considering constituting WUAs as per the decision taken by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. “This will ensure systematic upkeep and maintenance of irrigation tanks and canals.

The WUA exercise will begin after the local bodies elections and to start with, will be set up for minor irrigation tanks and gradually extended to larger projects. Each association would be supported by Laskar staff and it is proposed to appoint an irrigation department officer as the convenor for each association,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

“The WUAs will not only assist the department but also give farmers a direct say in the upkeep of tanks and canals. The new framework will restore responsibility at the local level and provide preventive maintenance. The monsoon season highlighted how some breaches and maintenance failures could have been avoided with accountability mechanisms. Water user associations will fill this gap and bring local responsibility into irrigation management,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation Act, 1997 already provides statutory backing, assigning WUAs responsibility for canal maintenance and water management. Officials at the meeting said the move will align with the Act’s provisions, giving the initiative both legal and administrative support.