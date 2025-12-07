Irrigation Projects to be Done Before Polls: Uttam

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that irrigation projects, including the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) and lift irrigation schemes, would be completed before the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at the Praja Palana-Praja Vijayotsavam programme held at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government was committed to completing the SLBC tunnel works as early as possible. The government had sanctioned ₹1,800 crore for the Dindi lift irrigation scheme and finalised the location to draw water from the Krishna river. It had also sanctioned ₹440 crore for lining the high-level canal of the Nagarjunasagar Project.

The Ambabavani, Kambalapally, Pothilla, AKMR, Peddagutta and Ramulori lift irrigation schemes taken up in the district will be completed before the next elections. Around 37,000 acres of new ayacut will be created in the Devarakonda Assembly constituency once these schemes are completed.

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not fulfil his promise of completing the SLBC tunnel works. He said the Congress government would complete the work and extend irrigation facilities to farmers, including those in the Devarakonda constituency. He also urged the Chief Minister to focus more on the development of Devarakonda, describing it as a backward constituency with a significant tribal population.

Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Nagarjunasagar MLA Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy, Miryalaguda MLA B. Laxma Reddy and Thungathurthy MLA Mandula Samuel also attended the programme.