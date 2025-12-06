Irrigation Projects to Be Done Before Next Assembly Polls: Uttam

Nalgonda: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that irrigation projects, including the SLBC and various lift irrigation schemes, would be completed by the state government before the next Telangana Legislative Assembly elections.

Speaking at the Praja Palana–Praja Vijayotsavam programme held at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district, he said the government is committed to completing the SLBC tunnel works as early as possible. The state has already sanctioned ₹1,800 crore for the Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme and finalised the location to draw water from the Krishna river. It has also sanctioned ₹440 crore for lining the high-level canal of the Nagarjunasagar Project.

The Ambabavani, Kambalapally, Pothilla, AKMR, Peddagutta and Ramulori Lift Irrigation Schemes taken up in the district will be completed before the next Assembly elections. Around 37,000 acres of new ayacut will be created in the Devarakonda Assembly constituency once these schemes are completed.

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao had pledged to remain seated until the SLBC tunnel works were completed, but the promise was not fulfilled. He said the Congress government would complete the SLBC works and extend irrigation facilities to farmers, including those in the Devarakonda constituency. He also urged the Chief Minister to focus more on the development of Devarakonda, describing it as a backward constituency with a significant tribal population.

Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Nagarjunasagar MLA Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy, Miryalaguda MLA B. Laxma Reddy and Thungathurthy MLA Mandula Samuel also attended the programme.

Captions:

Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy addresses the ‘Praja Palana–Praja Vijayotsavam’ event in Devarakonda on Saturday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lays the foundation stone for development works in Devarakonda municipality, Nalgonda district, on Saturday.

People attending the ‘Praja Palana–Praja Vijayotsavam’ programme at Devarakonda in Nalgonda district.