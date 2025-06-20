Irrigation Engineer Noone Sridhar Sent to Five-Day Police Custody in Corruption Case
Hyderabad: Noone Sridhar, an irrigation engineer currently lodged in Chanchalguda Jail, has been taken into five-day custody by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for further interrogation in an ongoing corruption case. The ACB officials secured the custody order to deepen their probe into allegations of financial misconduct against Sridhar.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
