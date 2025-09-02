Irrigation Dept Notifies CS On CBI Probe Into Kaleshwaram

HYDERABAD: The irrigation department on Monday formally informed the Chief Secretary of the decision taken in the Legislative Assembly on Sunday night to ask the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme with a request to the government to do the needful for initiating the CBI investigation.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced past midnight on that the government would order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project.

The request to the CBI as per procedure needs to be sent by the Chief Secretary after a file with the decision announced in the Assembly formally reaches the Chief Minister’s Office and once approved by the Chief Minister, will be forwarded to the Chief Secretary for further action.

Once these steps are completed, the Chief Secretary is expected to write to the Union Home secretary with the state government’s request for the CBI probe.