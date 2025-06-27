 Top
Peddapalli: Iron Cluster Collapse at ROB Disrupts Train Services

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 Jun 2025 12:40 PM IST

Repair work on the cluster is underway, but the disruption has led to 15 trains being stopped at stations including Peddapalli, Raghavapuram, Kolanur, Jammikunta, and Mancherial.

A train has been halted at Raghavapuram railway station due to iron cluster collapse.

Hyderabad: Several trains on Kazipet-Balharshah route have been halted as a partially built iron cluster, intended for guardrail installation on the railway track as part of the Kunaram ROB construction in Peddapalli district, collapsed on Friday.

The incident which occurred during construction posed a significant risk as a complete collapse could have caused guardrails to fall onto the tracks potentially leading to a major accident.

Repair work on the cluster is underway, but the disruption has led to 15 trains including Bhagyanagar express being stopped at stations including Peddapalli, Raghavapuram, Kolanur, Jammikunta, and Mancherial.



