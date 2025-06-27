Peddapalli: Iron Cluster Collapse at ROB Disrupts Train Services

Hyderabad: Several trains on Kazipet-Balharshah route have been halted as a partially built iron cluster, intended for guardrail installation on the railway track as part of the Kunaram ROB construction in Peddapalli district, collapsed on Friday.

The incident which occurred during construction posed a significant risk as a complete collapse could have caused guardrails to fall onto the tracks potentially leading to a major accident.

Repair work on the cluster is underway, but the disruption has led to 15 trains including Bhagyanagar express being stopped at stations including Peddapalli, Raghavapuram, Kolanur, Jammikunta, and Mancherial.







