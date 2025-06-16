Iranian Expats in Hyderbad Fear for Kin

Hyderabad: As missile strikes between Iran and Israel intensify, members of the Iranian community in Hyderabad are deeply concerned for the safety of their families back home. The ongoing attacks have caused widespread civilian casualties and efforts by global powers to de-escalate the situation have so far yielded little result.

On June 13, Israel launched a major air strike targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. The strikes resulted in significant civilian damage. In retaliation, Iran fired missiles and drones into several Israeli cities. The conflict has since escalated, with hundreds of reported deaths and injuries in both countries.

As the war extends into civilian territories, several Iranians are fearing for the lives of their loved ones in Iran. Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Mohammad Kareem, a 29-year-old student who has lived in Hyderabad since last year, said, “Iranians here are extremely anxious.” “It is very hard to sit here while my country burns. My maternal family is still in Tehran, and every time a missile hits, I am afraid I will get a call with bad news.”

Kareem said he had advised his family to leave the city. “The war looks like it will only get worse. I asked them to move to a nearby village. But even then, I am scared for their lives,” he added. Another Iranian resident, Mohammad Reza, who moved to Hyderabad six months ago, said his relatives in Tehran and nearby areas are living in constant fear. “My close friend’s father died on Saturday, and they couldn’t even give him a proper burial,” he said. “Global leaders must step in and stop this madness.”

Despite calls from the United Nations, European Union and other international bodies and countries for both sides to cease hostilities and pursue dialogue, missile exchanges continue. The worsening conflict and its spillover into civilian areas have heightened concerns within diaspora communities across the world, including in Hyderabad.