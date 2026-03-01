Iran War Heightens Anxiety Among Telugus In Gulf

NIZAMABAD: The US-Israel attacks on Iran and Tehran’s counter-attacks on several Arab nations have caused anxiety among Telugu-speaking people in Gulf countries and their relatives back about the impact of escalating hostilities. No major incidents were reported involving Indian migrant workers. With educational institutions shut in the Gulf countries, students are staying with their families.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Marka Praveen Kumar, a social worker in Kuwait, said the situation was under control. ‘We are in touch with the Indian embassy over the situation,” he said, adding that attacks were reported at a place that is 40 km from his residential area.

Indian officials have asked Indian-origin people in the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait to stay indoors and avoid becoming entangled in local incidents. Praveen Kumar said he is extending support to the migrant families. Telugus living in Dubai were also taking precautionary steps.

Migrants in Israel, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE) are sharing information about war conditions. Counterattacks by Iran have turned hot on the topic among migrant workers.

Telugu students camped in the campus of an India-based tech college and their parents inquiring about the situation. MPs and Union ministers from the Telugu states were also inquiring about the well-being migrants and their families.