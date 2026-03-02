Iran War Forces Indians To Stay Locked In

Hyderabad: Missile and drone strikes across parts of the Gulf following joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran have forced Indian nationals, including those from the Telugu-speaking states, to stay indoors and watch the situation unfold in Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Doha. At several places, well-known landmarks were struck by missiles, one of which landed in the Dubai airport and brought operations to a halt.

Residents told Deccan Chronicle that the situation escalated abruptly after explosions and aerial interceptions were heard and seen across several locations. “Conditions had worsened since Saturday, prompting families to remain locked inside their homes.”

While normal activity continued in some parts of Dubai, several residents reported hearing loud explosions and seeing smoke in the distance.

In Dubai, popular Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu, who is in the city visiting family, shared footage of missiles streaking across the night sky and wrote “Loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof,” on a social media post.

David Raj, a Hyderabad-based worker in Dubai, said, “As of now it is okay in Dubai, but we are all on high alert after the strikes on Saturday. Many places were violently attacked, and I couldn’t sleep the entire night.” He further said that despite situations

In Sharjah, several residents reported receiving government alerts urging them to seek immediate shelter. “I was glued to my phone for instructions. We are home but now things are getting scary,” a resident said.

Aravind Reddy, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said, “I run a perfume business in Sharjah, but the shops have been closed for the last two days. Today, the situation is tense, and we were asked if we could come forward to help the injured.”

He added that several victims who had sustained serious injuries in Abu Dhabi are travelling to Dubai. “One man had a fractured leg and a head injury. We were asked to lift him and shift him to a hospital immediately. We admitted him for treatment. Likewise, we are assisting many others who need first aid and emergency support,” he said.

In Doha, Indians reported sleepless nights as missiles and drones were intercepted overhead, with embassy advisories urging citizens to stay indoors and avoid travel. “I was seeing missiles go over my building, hitting a base, and it bursting into flames and debris. I hid under a table for nearly an hour on Saturday”, an Indian worker said.

The residents said buses were transporting people out of Abu Dhabi and other cities, and said that they are small and overcrowded, with passengers carrying basic belongings such as mattresses, food and water. Many are being accommodated in temporary shelters.

An airline employee expressed concern over the worsening conditions. “The atmosphere is fearful. Large numbers of people are being provided shelter in Dubai, and now Sharjah is also facing danger. Many of my friends who run businesses are terrified that their investments will be lost, but they have no option to travel and secure their stock,” he said.

Indian diplomatic missions across the Gulf have been issuing urgent safety advisories, with residents told to “exercise utmost caution” and avoid non-essential travel while monitoring local alerts. In some cases, travellers and tourists have been stranded at airports after closures due to the attacks, further heightening anxiety.