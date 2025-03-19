Iran, OU Discuss Academic Collaboration

Hyderabad: Iranian consul general at Hyderabad Mahdi Shahrokhi has called for stronger Indo-Iranian academic collaborations, emphasising the need for structured educational partnerships during his visit to Osmania University on Wednesday. With over 7,000 Iranian students studying in South India, he expressed interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OU, citing successful agreements with JNTU and MANUU as models.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram assured support for Iranian students and pledged to expedite the MoU process to facilitate faculty and student exchanges. “Osmania University has a long tradition of welcoming international students and remains committed to providing them with the best academic experience,” he said.

The meeting, organised by the Office of International Affairs (OIA), focused on expanding Persian studies and exploring the possibility of an offshore campus. OIA director Prof. B. Vijaya stressed the need to formalise agreements quickly to maximise academic opportunities. Other key attendees included registrar Prof. G. Naresh Reddy, dean of social sciences Prof. Syeda Talath Sultana and faculty from the Persian Department.

Once formalised, the MoU is expected to promote research collaborations, student mobility and cultural exchange between India and Iran.