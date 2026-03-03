Iran Consulate to Open Condolence Book

HYDERABAD: The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad will open a condolence book on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 5 and 6.

According to an announcement from the consulate at Banjara Hills, all communities are invited to visit between 10 am and 4 pm to record their messages of condolence and pay respects.

“In honour of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a condolence book will be opened on the Consulate premises for people to honour his memory and legacy,” the statement said.