Iran Consulate to Open Condolence Book

Telangana
3 March 2026 9:24 PM IST

All communities are invited to visit between 10 am and 4 pm to record their messages of condolence and pay respects

The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad. (Source: X)

HYDERABAD: The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad will open a condolence book on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on March 5 and 6.

According to an announcement from the consulate at Banjara Hills, all communities are invited to visit between 10 am and 4 pm to record their messages of condolence and pay respects.

“In honour of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a condolence book will be opened on the Consulate premises for people to honour his memory and legacy,” the statement said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Iran News banjara hills ayatollah ali khamenei islamic republic of iran 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

