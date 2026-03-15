Iran Conflict Pushes Up Dry Fruit Prices During Ramzan In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Consumption of dates in the state rises fourfold during Ramzan, but traders in Hyderabad said sales have dropped by 30 to 40 per cent this season as prices increased by about 30 per cent amid the West Asian conflict.



India imports most of its dates from Iran and some from Afghanistan. Traders in Hyderabad’s dry fruit market, which handles about 45 containers of dry fruits and spices a month, said the rise in prices had affected demand. Each container carries about 26,000 kg.



Mohammed Arafath Khan of Kohnoor Traders said, “During the month of Ramzan, sales usually rise sharply, but prices of dry fruits and spices have increased significantly. The price of pista has gone up from Rs 1,900 to Rs 2,300 per kg, black kishmish from Rs 250 to Rs 450, green kishmish from Rs 550 to Rs 700, shah jeera from Rs 900 to Rs 1,200, and dry apricot from Rs 200 to Rs 350 per kg.”





He added, “Because of the 20 to 30 per cent price rise in the market, sales are expected to decline, even though this is usually the peak season when demand is high.”

He added, “Because of the 20 to 30 per cent price rise in the market, sales are expected to decline, even though this is usually the peak season when demand is high.”



Traders attributed the spike to supply chain disruptions linked to the West Asian crisis, particularly from Iran and Afghanistan, and said the disruption of the Pakistan route had forced a shift to costlier air cargo. They said walnuts, raisins and pistachios were among the items most affected.





Krishna Tak of Salasar Traders, Begum Bazar, said, “Supply chain disruptions, limited supply and rising demand have led to shortages, prompting wholesalers and retailers to increase prices. Around 40,000 containers of dry fruits and spices are currently stranded at sea. Hyderabad, one of the largest dry fruit markets in India, handles nearly 45 containers every month.”





He added, “Once the war ends, it may take about a month for supply chains to stabilise and for prices to return to normal levels.”



