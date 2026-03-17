Iran Attacks Keep Indian Expatriates on Edge

Hyderabad: Thousands of Indians living in Gulf countries are facing growing fear and anxiety as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate. Residents in several cities have reported hearing loud explosions and witnessing missile strikes in recent days, with some attacks occurring close to civilian areas and key infrastructure.

The United States and Israel conducted joint military strikes on Iran earlier this year, which triggered retaliatory attacks with missile and drone strikes across parts of the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, which raised fears among citizens living in the region.

For the large Indian diaspora in the region, the situation has been deeply worrying. The Gulf hosts one of the biggest overseas Indian communities, with millions living and working across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

Several Indian residents have reported hearing frequent blasts and sirens. “Attacks have been frequent, but last night, many drone attacks took place in heavily populated areas. I heard a huge noise, and saw a flame near a building”, said David Raj, a worker in Dubai.

Additionally, many Indians are looking for ways to move to safer locations or leave the region temporarily. Some residents have reportedly been applying for visas to travel to other nations where airspace remains open, and flights are operating more normally.

Many Indians travelled to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, along with Muscat in Oman and boarded flights back to India, as certain air routes remain functional there despite disruptions across other parts of the Gulf.

Air travel across West Asia has been severely affected, with many airports closing temporarily and airlines cancelling or rerouting flights due to security concerns. Even where airports are open, airlines are operating cautiously because of the threat of missile attacks and ongoing military activity.

Meanwhile, the Central government has been closely monitoring the situation. Embassies and consulates across the Gulf region are active and are working with Indian nationals to provide help and assistance.