IRAD-Backed Measures Rolled Out To Curb Road Accidents In Khammam

NALGONDA: Following suggestions of the Integrated Road Accidents Detection (IRAD) Centre, district authorities have prepared a comprehensive action plan to curb road accidents in Khammam district.

With inputs from IRAD, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) and police departments identified 43 accident-prone black spots, four on National Highways, 33 on State Highways and six on R&B roads, and initiated corrective measures.

Officials found that around 126 km of roads had been damaged due to various reasons, including heavy rains, and prepared proposals worth Rs 15 crore for repairs. In Khammam city, 470 potholes were identified on major roads and tenders were called in six packages for their rectification.

As part of the measures, plastic bollards are being installed at select junctions to facilitate free left turns. Caution boards indicating school zones and radium stickers will be placed near educational institutions.

Officials also identified 18 stretches damaged due to movement of heavy vehicles, including granite-laden lorries. The R&B department will undertake repairs at these locations.

Khammam district collector Anudeep Durishetty said line marking and zebra crossings would be taken up along a 16-km stretch of main roads in the city. ‘Go Slow’ markings will be painted at black spots and speed breakers installed in school and college zones, he said.

Stating that lives could be saved if accident victims received treatment during the golden hour, the collector said Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres located near National Highways and black spots would be strengthened to provide immediate care. In addition, 108 ambulances would be stationed at select locations, he added.