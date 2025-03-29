IPS Officer Charu Sinha Returning To Telangana After 7 Years Successful Stint In CRPF

Hyderabad: An IPS officer of the 1996 batch of Telangana Cadre, Charu Sinha was the first woman officer appointed as Inspector General, Southern Sector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

As IG Southern Sector, she commanded two Operational Ranges, three Group Centres, 15 Adm Units and seven Operational Units spread over three States – Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the two UT’s of Pondicherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

During her tenure, she commanded all the institutions smoothly on all administrative and operational fronts. Her awe inspiring ideas for welfare of the troops and their family members have made a unique and unforgettable impression in the hearts of all the personnel and their family members.

She was instrumental in initiating the “Luv U Zindagi” program, a mental health programme in three out of the four sectors she commanded, which has helped many personnel develop their emotional quotient and adversity quotient.

Designed by the Amrita Vishwa Vidhya Peetam, Coimbatore, Luv U Zindagi program earned her the FICCI Smart Policing Award in 2022. She also started the first hub for children with Special Needs (Intellectual Disabilities) at Group Centre Ranga Reddy along with a sensory park and hydrotherapy pool with special educators, speech therapist and physiotherapist to enable customized plans for development of each child.

Both these initiatives are the first of their kind in CRPF in the entire country. Her initiatives have led to the well being of CRPF personnel. A grand, warm and affectionate farewell was given by Southern Sector

Officers, personnel and their families to a great leader and a real inspiration, while wishing her all the best for her new role in Telangana cadre. She will join duty in Telangana shortly.