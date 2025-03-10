IPS Abhishek Mohanty approached CAT on his relieve from Telangana

Hyderabad: IPS officer Abhishek Mohanty, recently directed by the Centre to report to Andhra Pradesh after being relieved from the Telangana cadre, on Monday challenged the orders at the Central Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad bench.

Mohanty requested the CAT to suspend the operation of the order dated Febuary 19 and to direct the Centre and the AP and Telangana governments to continue his services in the Telangana cadre in any post. The CAT bench will hear the application on Tuesday.