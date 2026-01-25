Ippa Puvvu Laddus Turn Star Attraction At Medaram Jatara

WARANGAL: For the first time in the history of the Medaram jatara, the ‘Ippa Puvvu laddu’ (Mahua flower sweet) has emerged as a major attraction, drawing wide attention from devotees and dignitaries visiting Medaram ahead of the maha jatara in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

Since the opening of sales stalls on January 13 under the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme by panchayat raj minister Seethakka, the nutritious sweet has recorded sales of ₹3 lakh, indicating strong demand. At present, 10 dedicated stalls have been set up across the Medaram temple premises, offering 250-gram boxes priced at ₹150 each on a cost basis.

The initiative gained further prominence when the laddus were served at a Cabinet meeting held at Medaram on January 18. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other Cabinet ministers tasted the sweet and appreciated the effort.

Production is being carried out by the Sammakka Saralamma Women Farmers Producer Group, comprising tribal women from Kondaparthi and Kannepalli villages. Under the Telangana government’s comprehensive livelihood programme, Indira Mahila Shakti, the women received specialised training from the ITDA Utnoor team.

The project aims to ensure financial empowerment for tribal women. The producer group has secured MSME registration and obtained official food safety licences for its products.

Health experts and tribal elders note that the Ippa Puvvu laddu is rich in nutrients. Traditionally used by the Gutti Koya tribes to strengthen children, the sweet is known to aid digestion, boost immunity, and help manage weight and diabetes. It is also recommended for pregnant women due to its high fibre, vitamin and mineral content, which supports maternal and child health.

Minister Seethakka, who inaugurated the stalls, continued to extend support to the initiative along with district collector T.S. Divakar and officials of the DRDA. Organisers expressed gratitude to the administration for providing a platform that preserves tribal traditions while creating a sustainable income source for rural women.