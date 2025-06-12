Invoke PD Act On Temple Lands Encroachers: Konda Surekha To Officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has issued a stern warning that the government would not hesitate to invoke the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against those who illegally occupy lands belonging to temples and the Endowments department.

Addressing the media after inspecting encroached lands at Chengicherla in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the Minister said that nearly 30.23 acres of land across three survey numbers in the area have been identified as Endowments department’s property. She revealed that certain individuals have unlawfully taken possession of these lands since 2022.

“Based on information provided by local leader Vajresh Yadav, we initiated an inquiry. The authorities concerned have already completed the survey, and the results confirm that the land belongs to the Endowments department. Strict action will be taken against the encroachers once the final report is submitted,” the Minister said.

She further instructed officials to immediately fence the land to prevent further encroachment and ensure its protection.

Highlighting the broader issue, she said, “Out of the total 91,827 acres of Endowment land across Telangana, nearly 6,000 acres are currently under encroachment. This is unacceptable, and we are committed to reclaiming these lands through legal means.”

In a separate development, ahead of the upcoming Goddess Yellamma Kalyanam in Balkampet, Minister Surekha made a surprise visit to the Yellamma temple. She reviewed the ongoing arrangements and interacted with the temple staff to ensure all preparations are on track for the grand event.

Konda Surekha reaffirmed the government’s resolve to safeguard temple properties and uphold the sanctity of religious institutions across the State.