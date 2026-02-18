Invitation Extended to Revanth Reddy to Inaugurate CM Cup-2026

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been invited to attend the inauguration of CM Cup–2026, which is scheduled to commence on February 20 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Minister for Youth Services and Sports Vakiti Srihari, along with State Sports Authority Chairman Shivasena Reddy and Sports Authority MD Dr. Sonibala Devi, jointly extended a formal invitation to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka expressed happiness that advanced technological features and a dedicated information system have been put in place for the 2nd edition of CM's Cup 2025–26, which is being organized with the objective of promoting rural sports in Telangana.

He said that the Telangana Sports Department’s initiative to organize the CM Cup with a focus on strengthening rural sports and identifying hidden talent at the grassroots level is highly commendable. He stated that the competitions are being conducted in line with the government’s objective of encouraging youth and students to stay away from other anti-social elements and actively participate in sports activities.

He noted that nearly 4.6 lakh sportspersons have registered and in that 22,000 players have been selected to compete at the State-level competitions, which is a matter of great pride.

To ensure timely communication and updates for participants, the “CM’s Cup Games” has introduced the Nilamani mobile application integrated with an AI-powered call centre, providing 24/7 information access to sportspersons, he added.

The competitions, covering 44 sporting disciplines across 12 districts, are expected to be a grand success. He expressed hope that these games will produce outstanding champions in the coming years. Officials of the Sports Authority of Telangana State and other dignitaries were present at the event.



